Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,088 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,347,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,344,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,576 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

