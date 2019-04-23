ValuEngine Lowers Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Sell

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CWBC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,763 shares of company stock worth $18,046. Corporate insiders own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 79,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

