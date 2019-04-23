Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,212,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,386,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $346,427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after purchasing an additional 441,925 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.28. 3,784,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,627. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

