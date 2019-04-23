Universa Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Universa has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $83,988.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. During the last week, Universa has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00426037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.01032042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00191348 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is www.universa.io . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

