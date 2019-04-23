Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $353,000 Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 1,082,945 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 65,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

