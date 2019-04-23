Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $361.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.35.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $71.22 million for the quarter.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

