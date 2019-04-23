Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 20,830 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $2,527,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $2,705,192.10.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,068,000 after buying an additional 351,440 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,234,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 135,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Twilio to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
