Trump Government Tries to Improve Opportunity Zones

The regulations issued by the Treasury Department want to clear up questions which were keeping several investors.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House conference to market the program, said governors in all 50 states and U.S. territories had designated 8,700 neighborhoods as Opportunity Zones, which makes them economically depressed areas eligible to be used for its federal tax incentives.

The Opportunity Zones were set up to allow investors to re-invest gains into areas. The investor could get a tax benefit by deferring their capital gains taxes invested before 2026 in the zones. They get a discount of up to 15 percent to the capital gains profits spent from the zones and pay no capital gains taxes on investments in the zones.

However, the authorities found that use of those benefits has been limited due to concerns over the way the tax rules could be interpreted. The regulations introduced Wednesday are designed to clean the confusion up.

Trump said the tax was reduced”all the way down to quite a big, fat, amazing number of zero.”

Industry analysts said the new rules should help create interest.

Governors were allowed to choose up since Opportunity Zones to a quarter in their countries’ low-income tracts.