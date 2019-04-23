Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Trinseo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of TSE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 156,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,761. Trinseo has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

