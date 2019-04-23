Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.03. 208,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,897. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

