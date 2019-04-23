Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of LJPC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 15,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,684. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 1,983.58%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

