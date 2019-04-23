Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up 5.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,847,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 626,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,717. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 million, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.78. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

