Trellus Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Airgain Inc (AIRG)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Airgain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 340,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 127,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,791. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.68. Airgain Inc has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $691,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 23,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $305,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,964 shares of company stock valued at $672,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

