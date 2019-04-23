Trellus Management Company LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up 1.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 4,782,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,219. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

