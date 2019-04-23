TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 219,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.82.

In related news, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $2,184,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total transaction of $7,150,089.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,023.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,357 shares of company stock worth $41,248,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.70. 243,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,554. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $480.22. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

