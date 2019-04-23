Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Banner Co. (BANR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Banner by 1,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of Banner stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,644. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In related news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/tradewinds-capital-management-llc-reduces-position-in-banner-co-banr.html.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.