Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 439 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,370,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,973,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.47. 177,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,859. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/tradewinds-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-439-vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.