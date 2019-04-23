Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd comprises approximately 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,292,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 612,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,533,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 621,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,333. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

