Traders Sell Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) on Strength (CTSH)

Traders sold shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $48.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.35 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cognizant Technology Solutions had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $1.37 for the day and closed at $72.85

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,208 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $86,045.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $994,584.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,330 shares of company stock worth $3,554,217. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

