Traders Sell Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Strength (BMY)

Investors sold shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $92.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $186.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.52 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $45.32
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 556,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,540,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 533,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,727,000 after buying an additional 264,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
