Traders Buy Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (ASHR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $61.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.51 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $29.83

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter.

