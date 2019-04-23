Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BOX (BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,779 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,436% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,135 call options.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.49. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,114,280 shares in the company, valued at $21,761,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. SQN Investors LP grew its position in BOX by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BOX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,843,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,201 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,552,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,006,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,397,000 after buying an additional 919,030 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-box-box.html.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.