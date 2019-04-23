Trade Desk (TTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.00

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $210.34, with a volume of 34734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.03.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 33,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $5,139,821.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $1,570,247.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,485.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,382 shares of company stock valued at $131,182,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,770.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after purchasing an additional 718,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

