Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 37,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $3,722,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,840,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,464,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

