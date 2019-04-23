Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 37,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $3,722,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,840,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,464,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
