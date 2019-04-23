Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,917,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 164,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $111.12 and a 12-month high of $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

