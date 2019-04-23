Total System Services (TSS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Shares of NYSE TSS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

TSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Total System Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other Total System Services news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 47,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $4,361,888.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,445,106.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

