TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,084.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

