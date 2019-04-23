Tilray Inc (TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $24.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $19.94 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $228.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.21 million to $314.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $481.08 million, with estimates ranging from $380.15 million to $737.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 157.05%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.52.

In other Tilray news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $11,125,266.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,025 shares of company stock valued at $27,310,113 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $40,553,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $27,240,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,896.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. 1,556,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 21.37. Tilray has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

