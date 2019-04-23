Theratechnologies (TH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.69

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 121456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market cap of $536.01 million and a P/E ratio of -138.16.

In other Theratechnologies news, Senior Officer Marie-Noël Colussi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.17, for a total transaction of C$27,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$211,597.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Theratechnologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

