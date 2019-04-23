Theodore Blegen Sells 1,047 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $160,075.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,190 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $125,433.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 12,656 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,653,632.96.

MPWR traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,624. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $161.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/theodore-blegen-sells-1047-shares-of-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-stock.html.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.