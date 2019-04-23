The Sage Group plc (SGE) Receives GBX 596.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 596.25 ($7.79).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target (down previously from GBX 590 ($7.71)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of SGE stock traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 721.80 ($9.43). 2,810,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 716.80 ($9.37). The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

In other news, insider Steve Hare acquired 4,468 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,159 ($39,408.08). Also, insider D. Blair Crump sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £73,653.68 ($96,241.58).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

