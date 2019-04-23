The Brand New: Kim, Putin to meet Thursday at Russia’s Far East

4:25 p.m.

A Kremlin adviser says that President Vladimir Putin will meet with with the North Korean leader in the Far East of Russia .

Yuri Ushakov told news agencies on Tuesday that the much-anticipated discussions between Putin and Kim Jong Un would be held in Vladivostok and might concentrate on the nuclear program of North Korea.

Local media have reported safety measures where the chief is expected to arrive by train, undertaken in Vladivostok and preparations.

Kim had two summits with U.S. President Donald Trump, but the latest one in Vietnam in February failed because North Korea desired more sanctions relief than the United States had been prepared to give for the quantity of nuclear disarmament.

10:20 a.m.

The Kremlin confirmed earlier this month which Kim Jong Un would meet prior to the close of the month with President Putin but has not named date or the place .

Russia’s port city of Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, in the meantime, is seeing a number of rigorous security measures.

Authorities said the seas across Russky Island, the summit place, will be shut for all traffic between Wednesday and Friday morning. Local media reported that many platforms at the key train station of Vladivostok will be closed for many days.

Kim, like his dad, avoids air travel and is very likely to travel to Vladivostok.