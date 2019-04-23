Texas Instruments (TXN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $1.12-1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.38. 5,797,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

In other news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $929,658.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

