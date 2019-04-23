Teradyne (TER) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.61 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 3,197,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,649. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $5,484,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $988,911.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,335.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,210. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teradyne (TER) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/teradyne-ter-updates-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.