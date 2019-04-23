Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Tennant has set its FY19 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Tennant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:TNC opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About Tennant
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.