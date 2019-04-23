Tenable (TENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -23.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $663,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

