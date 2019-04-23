TEAM (TokenStars) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $92,168.00 and $3,104.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00060042 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003725 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,705,452 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

