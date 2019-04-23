Taseko Mines (TGB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 3,854,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 201,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

