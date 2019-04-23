Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $115.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TARO. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TARO traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,598. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 46.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

