Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 671,121 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Target by 749.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

