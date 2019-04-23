Talao Market Cap Hits $565,464.00 (TALAO)

Talao (CURRENCY:TALAO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Talao has a total market capitalization of $565,464.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Talao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Talao has traded flat against the US dollar. One Talao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00414268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.01025864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Talao’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,226,907 tokens. Talao’s official website is www.talao.io . Talao’s official Twitter account is @TalaoDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Talao is /r/Talao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Talao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Talao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Talao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Talao using one of the exchanges listed above.

