TAL Education Group (TAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. TAL Education Group has set its Q4 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

