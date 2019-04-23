Synovus Financial (SNV) Issues Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3,955.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,934,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

