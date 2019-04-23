Synex International (SXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Synex International Inc (TSE:SXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 9500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

Synex International Company Profile (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

