Synalloy (SYNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Synalloy news, insider Steven Baroff bought 2,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $497,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fund Lp Privet bought 55,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $826,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,510. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synalloy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Synalloy worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

