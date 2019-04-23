Swisscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $505,933.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Swisscoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Swisscoin has a market capitalization of $505,933.00 and $2,638.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swisscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00025350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004324 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00144412 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00010984 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002651 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Swisscoin

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,080,682 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news . Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.