Superior Energy Services (SPN) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

SPN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,233. The firm has a market cap of $746.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.35. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

