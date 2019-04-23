Stryker (SYK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. Stryker also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.05-8.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.13.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,516. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total value of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock worth $24,723,292. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

