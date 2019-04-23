Stryker (SYK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.13. Stryker also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $1.90-1.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,516. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total value of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stryker (SYK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/stryker-syk-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.