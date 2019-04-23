Stryker (SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.96. 2,754,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total transaction of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

